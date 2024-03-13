Previous
Anemone blanda by illinilass
Anemone blanda

Also known as anemone Balkan.
Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Sue Cooper ace
This is gorgeous Dorothy. I love this pretty plant but we've tried in vain to grow it in our garden. Fav.
Boxplayer ace
That purpley blue is gorgeous
Pat Knowles ace
Gorgeous colour Dorothy!
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty, we have it too, it so cheerful.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
Bill Davidson
Very nice growing through the pebbles.
Carole Sandford ace
We have some of these, they are a lovely flower!
