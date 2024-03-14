Previous
The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow 🌈 by illinilass
The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow 🌈

This is at the independent care home my 96 year old sister in law lives in. Someone must have made it from pool “noodles”. I guess the white flowers at the top are clouds. There were gold coins scattered around the pot.
Lesley ace
How lovely this is.
March 14th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Really CUTE! Great find!
March 15th, 2024  
