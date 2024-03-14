Sign up
Previous
322 / 365
The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow 🌈
This is at the independent care home my 96 year old sister in law lives in. Someone must have made it from pool “noodles”. I guess the white flowers at the top are clouds. There were gold coins scattered around the pot.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
2
1
Dorothy
@illinilass
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th March 2024 7:16pm
day
,
rainbow
,
st.
,
patrick’s
Lesley
ace
How lovely this is.
March 14th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Really CUTE! Great find!
March 15th, 2024
