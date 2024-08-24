Previous
WAVES-August words by illinilass
WAVES-August words

Seven years ago on the beach in Santa Monica.
We just don’t have waves like this where I live in Illinois, except Lake Michigan.
Dorothy

Casablanca ace
Ocean waves are glorious things. What a lovely memory
August 24th, 2024  
