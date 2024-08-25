Previous
Sun and moon by illinilass
Photo 482

Sun and moon

This morning I took a picture of the sunrise, it looked more like the moon. The moon shot was taken earlier this week and it looks like the sun.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
fab
August 25th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice comparison.
August 25th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shots
August 25th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful images!
August 25th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking collage.
August 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fun collage!
August 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well done captures!
August 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well spotted.
August 25th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Nice comparison!
August 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise