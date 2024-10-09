Sign up
Previous
Photo 530
Wright’s Dairy
Located at 69 Kings Road Chelsea.
It has been in Chelsea since 1796, here and Old Church Street. The firm moved to greener pastures when transportation and refrigeration improved.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
707
photos
100
followers
148
following
145% complete
View this month »
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
Latest from all albums
525
526
153
527
154
528
529
530
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th October 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chelsea
,
wrights
,
dairy.
Casablanca
ace
Amazing what you see if you look up!
October 9th, 2024
Fisher Family
Lovely architectural details - well spotted!
Ian
October 9th, 2024
Ian