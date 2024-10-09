Previous
Wright’s Dairy by illinilass
Photo 530

Wright’s Dairy

Located at 69 Kings Road Chelsea.
It has been in Chelsea since 1796, here and Old Church Street. The firm moved to greener pastures when transportation and refrigeration improved.
Casablanca ace
Amazing what you see if you look up!
October 9th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Lovely architectural details - well spotted!

Ian
October 9th, 2024  
