Previous
Next
Tools by jacqbb
Photo 885

Tools

Some of the tools that I use when I’m shaping clay.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
242% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great shot of all your tools, quite an artist you are.
June 3rd, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Great flat lay.
June 3rd, 2020  
Nina Ganci
great presentation
June 3rd, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot. Similar tools between cooking and crafting.
June 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise