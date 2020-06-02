Sign up
Photo 885
Tools
Some of the tools that I use when I’m shaping clay.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
3rd June 2020 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clay
Diana
ace
Great shot of all your tools, quite an artist you are.
June 3rd, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Great flat lay.
June 3rd, 2020
Nina Ganci
great presentation
June 3rd, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot. Similar tools between cooking and crafting.
June 3rd, 2020
