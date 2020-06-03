Sign up
Photo 886
Drying
This fantasy pinguïn is slowly drying. I hand-build it and it will take a couple of weeks before it’s dry enough before I can put it in the kiln to fire it.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Tags
clay
JackieR
ace
Wonderful expression
June 3rd, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Superb! you are so clever
June 3rd, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous work.
June 3rd, 2020
Nina Ganci
You are truly creative
June 3rd, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely piece.
June 3rd, 2020
