Previous
Next
Landscape 1 by jacqbb
Photo 525

Landscape 1

Hope asked me to do a landscape shot in the style of Sally Mann. https://www.sallymann.com/new-gallery-2
Here is my first try.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@mzzhope Here is the first one Hope
January 27th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that is a brilliant photo
January 27th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and wonderful reflections.
January 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise