Photo 526
Landscape 2
Hope asked me to do a landscape in the style of Sally Mann.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
4
2
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-392
Jacqueline
@mzzhope
Hi Hope, I really like this challenge.
January 28th, 2020
Diana
Beautiful shot and fabulous scene, well done Jacqueline 😊
January 28th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
Mooi gedaan!
January 28th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
oh fab!
January 28th, 2020
