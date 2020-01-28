Previous
Landscape 2 by jacqbb
Photo 526

Landscape 2

Hope asked me to do a landscape in the style of Sally Mann.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Jacqueline ace
@mzzhope Hi Hope, I really like this challenge.
January 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and fabulous scene, well done Jacqueline 😊
January 28th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Mooi gedaan!
January 28th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh fab!
January 28th, 2020  
