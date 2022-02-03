Previous
Padova 2
Photo 753

Padova 2

Today we took another walk through Padova, visited the basilica the St. Antonio, walked in the sun through the city, ate in a little restaurant in the old Jewish quarters and ended in the chapel of Scrovegni where we saw spectacular frescoes.
3rd February 2022

Jacqueline

