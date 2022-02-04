Previous
Next
Verona by jacqbb
Photo 754

Verona

We went to Verona today and met another 365er, Caterina with her husband, and spend a wonderful afternoon and evening together!
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@caterina Thank you again for a wonderful afternoon and evening!
February 4th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
How wonderful to meet up with another 365er in such a beautiful place!
February 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise