Previous
Photo 820
Lecce a bit more ominous…..
I couldn’t help myself to make the black a little bit darker….it changes the whole feel of the photo
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3126
photos
130
followers
139
following
224% complete
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
1899
1900
1901
1902
819
1903
820
1904
Views
7
Comments
1
I can't choose
iPhone 12
2nd February 2024 7:23pm
for2024
moni kozi
Yup! Great moody shot!
February 2nd, 2024
