Previous
Next
The smallest village in the world by jacqbb
277 / 365

The smallest village in the world

It is living in that matchbox in the background. The matchbox is 3 by 5 cm’s
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@farmreporter Hi Wendy, here it is, do you have a village that is smaller ;)
March 26th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wowee :)
March 26th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
@koalagardens lol, indeed :)
March 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise