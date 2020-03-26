Sign up
277 / 365
The smallest village in the world
It is living in that matchbox in the background. The matchbox is 3 by 5 cm’s
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1688
photos
98
followers
99
following
Jacqueline
ace
@farmreporter
Hi Wendy, here it is, do you have a village that is smaller ;)
March 26th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wowee :)
March 26th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
@koalagardens
lol, indeed :)
March 26th, 2020
