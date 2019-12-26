Previous
Next
No reindeer here! by jamibann
Photo 2247

No reindeer here!

Having a hard time keeping up with the 365 photos this Christmastime!

No reindeer here, but lots of red deer grazing on the mountain slopes.

Better viewed on black.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise