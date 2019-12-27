Previous
The Modern Vegan Chef by jamibann
The Modern Vegan Chef

Our son checking the recipe on his phone whilst cooking us a delicious vegan pie. He does a great job in the kitchen!
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Issi Bannerman

I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Recipes books have become redundtent... nice to have dinner cooked for you .. enjoy..
December 27th, 2019  
Casablanca ace
Wow, don't think I could cook from my phone! Words are too small LOL. But I still use my recipe books and occasionally call something up on my desktop computer, which also lives in the kitchen. How lovely to have a chef in charge of cooking for you. Twice as fantastic when it's your son!
December 27th, 2019  
