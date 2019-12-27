Sign up
Photo 2248
The Modern Vegan Chef
Our son checking the recipe on his phone whilst cooking us a delicious vegan pie. He does a great job in the kitchen!
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia
Recipes books have become redundtent... nice to have dinner cooked for you .. enjoy..
December 27th, 2019
Casablanca
Wow, don't think I could cook from my phone! Words are too small LOL. But I still use my recipe books and occasionally call something up on my desktop computer, which also lives in the kitchen. How lovely to have a chef in charge of cooking for you. Twice as fantastic when it's your son!
December 27th, 2019
