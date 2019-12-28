Previous
Which Way Home? by jamibann
Which Way Home?

Windy and wet on the top of Geallaig Hill yesterday with the kids.

They'll both be away soon and then it'll be very quiet in this house. :-(
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Issi Bannerman

jamibann
Scottish
