Photo 2253
2020 - A New Year and a New Decade!
Wishing everyone on 365 a very happy new year. May it be healthy and happy.
iPhone shot from the fireworks display at Edinburgh Castle last night.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Mona
ace
A very happy and helathy New Year to you and your loved ones too. Great fireworks, silhouette and it is funny to see the greens in other phone screens too.
January 1st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Wonderful shot! Happy New Year to you and yours
January 1st, 2020
