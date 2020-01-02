Previous
Next
New Year's Day Dip by jamibann
Photo 2254

New Year's Day Dip

We are still in Edinburgh and went for a walk down to Portobello yesterday where all sorts of people were taking to the water. We refrained!
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise