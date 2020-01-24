Previous
Next
Climb every mountain! by jamibann
Photo 2276

Climb every mountain!

Another shot from Wednesday's walk looking back towards the ski centre at Glenshee - not a good season for them! You can see the layer of cloud sitting around 800m.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so lovely
January 24th, 2020  
bep
Wonderful landscape shot.
January 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise