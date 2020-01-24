Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2276
Climb every mountain!
Another shot from Wednesday's walk looking back towards the ski centre at Glenshee - not a good season for them! You can see the layer of cloud sitting around 800m.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
22nd January 2020 12:11pm
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so lovely
January 24th, 2020
bep
Wonderful landscape shot.
January 24th, 2020
