Photo 2275
Coffee with Wendy ... or this?!
Sorry Wendy; the weather and the hills won. So glad you understood.
Another magnificent day of weather yesterday- although a bit of low cloud, on the high tops, as you can see. Fantastic sunshine below 800m.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
22nd January 2020 11:19am
Richard Sayer
ace
Very atmospheric image... you should have invited Wendy to come and bring her thermos with her ;-))
January 23rd, 2020
julia
ace
As Richard said a very atmospheric shot ... You are quite high up .. well done..
January 23rd, 2020
GG G
Did he sing Let It Go? I could hear it! Awesome capture 👍
January 23rd, 2020
