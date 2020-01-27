Maggie and her Mosaics

Meet Maggie - our mosaic teacher. And Princess Henrietta, Maggie's latest project. What an extraordinary and passionate lady. She has a garden full of every kind of mosaic you could imagine! Here she is with her current work in progress - a massive West Highland Terrier (you'll like this @pamknowler). Note the size! And look closely at what it's made of - check out all the cup handles. The tongue is the lip of an old milk jug, and the bib, an old plate. Princess Henrietta is far from finished, as she has gaps behind, and also needs to be completely grouted. I don't fancy that task!