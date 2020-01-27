Previous
Maggie and her Mosaics by jamibann
Photo 2279

Maggie and her Mosaics

Meet Maggie - our mosaic teacher. And Princess Henrietta, Maggie's latest project. What an extraordinary and passionate lady. She has a garden full of every kind of mosaic you could imagine! Here she is with her current work in progress - a massive West Highland Terrier (you'll like this @pamknowler). Note the size! And look closely at what it's made of - check out all the cup handles. The tongue is the lip of an old milk jug, and the bib, an old plate. Princess Henrietta is far from finished, as she has gaps behind, and also needs to be completely grouted. I don't fancy that task!
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

Maggie and the Princess look quite amazing! This is a wonderful portrait of them both.
January 27th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful capture of the gorgeous Westie and Maggie! I recognised it as a Westie before I read your note! What a clever lady! I can imagine you are having great fun doing a course with Maggie!
January 27th, 2020  
