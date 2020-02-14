Fun with Architecture - Cairngorm Crafts & Gifts

Today's Flash of Red wasn't easy to come by. I was busy all yesterday morning and in the afternoon went out for a walk with my camera, looking for inspiration for my flash of red. I saw a woman out walking in front of me, who was wearing red soled trainers, and I toyed with the idea of asking her to photograph her feet ... but I feared she might think I was a weirdo! So, I kept on walking.Then, as I was nearly home, and had decided it would have to be winter berries, I passed this little shop, and thought it would suit both the flash of red and the architecture aspects of the image.



The tiny shop sits on top of the old railway bridge, and as you can see has no pavement outside, so access for shoppers is tricky. It's been used for carpet storage for the local carpet shop, it's been a computer repair shop and several other things that I can recall - nothing seems to last there! Now it's selling tartan gifts and hand-made items. I don't know how much trade it does, but it's nice to see it being used.



Happy Valentine's Day everyone!