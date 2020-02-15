Fun with Architecture - The Genechal

This was taken on Monday whilst out walking. We got caught in a bit of a blizzard, so we shortened the walk and made a detour past this building instead. It is a derelict house, known as The Genechal, and seemingly it was built for and used by Queen Victoria. It is a tiny ruin of a house, surrounded now by tall fir trees, but has two front doors in evidence, side by side. Apparently, when HM used this house, she lived in one half and the staff in the other. I couldn't get a decent shot of the two doors, and so captured the window instead. I must go back one day (without the group and with a wide-angle lens) and get some different shots of this fun and historically interesting ruin.