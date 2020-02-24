Sign up
Photo 2307
High Key Snow Day ... Timber!
The snow started at 8am and it is still snowing. I'd say we've had about 8 inches so far ... No wind though, so a fantastic day for a low level hike.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2478
photos
172
followers
101
following
632% complete
Tags
for2020
