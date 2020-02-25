Sign up
Photo 2308
High Key - Sheep in the Field
I just liked all the lines in this.
It has stopped snowing, leaving us with about 8 inches on the ground. Looking forward to today's walk - it will be hard work, but hopefully rewarding. The wind is not yet present, so it's looking lovely out there.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Tags
for2020
