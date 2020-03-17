Corvid One

I had to take my car into Aberdeen yesterday to get some corrosion fixed. The good news is that it is covered on warranty. Afterwards, I went for a wee walk around the Duthie Park, a place I used to take the children when they were babies. A very calming oasis in the centre of town. I did some reflecting there and came away feeling much more positive.



This corvid may look innocent here, but he has been decimating the crocuses - eating the green shoots and tossing away the flower heads. Quite interesting to watch.



Thanks to everyone for their reassuring comments yesterday. Most appreciated. We learned last night that our son is coming home from London for the foreseeable future ... his Company have given him the green light, as he has to work from home and there are four of them sharing a small house in London. Not a great working environment. Life will be easier for him in the country - at least he'll be able to get out for a walk here.