Previous
Next
Corvid One by jamibann
Photo 2329

Corvid One

I had to take my car into Aberdeen yesterday to get some corrosion fixed. The good news is that it is covered on warranty. Afterwards, I went for a wee walk around the Duthie Park, a place I used to take the children when they were babies. A very calming oasis in the centre of town. I did some reflecting there and came away feeling much more positive.

This corvid may look innocent here, but he has been decimating the crocuses - eating the green shoots and tossing away the flower heads. Quite interesting to watch.

Thanks to everyone for their reassuring comments yesterday. Most appreciated. We learned last night that our son is coming home from London for the foreseeable future ... his Company have given him the green light, as he has to work from home and there are four of them sharing a small house in London. Not a great working environment. Life will be easier for him in the country - at least he'll be able to get out for a walk here.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard Lewis ace
Our grandchildren in Portlethan love Duthie Park and the cafe in the Winter Gardens which is probably closed now
March 18th, 2020  
julia ace
Stunning... love the colour combo ... shame the bird pulls them apart..
March 18th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
great colours and focus
March 18th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Oh how lovely to have him home with you, I am sure you feel he is much safer there. My boy is still on the island, but they have only had two cases and one recovered now. He is in a blissful bubble of sailing every day! Another week and a half to go, bless him.

This is a naughty Corvid! The park looks like it is full of Spring blooms. How lovely.
March 18th, 2020  
Dianne
Lovely flowers and a shame the bird is wrecking them. Great news about your son.
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise