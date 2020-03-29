Roll Call - COVID-19

I'm giving Fiona a break for today (although she has been up to some other fun stuff, of which you will see more later in the week) and posting a roll-call image. What a great idea, during this challenging time! Thank you Hope.I set up the camera for a selfie on the seat on the other side of this monument. I chose this image because it shows concern in John's face, and my hand open ready to catch my camera which was caught by the wind, and wobbling precariously on the ledge! I ran over and caught it just in time!!!We've been in lockdown in the north-east of Scotland since Monday night - almost a week. Hubby John and I (both retired) love to walk, so we're keeping up with that, although restricting our walks to nearer home.Our wee village is coping fairly well with the crisis. We have six shops remaining open - chemist, butcher, delicatessen, DIY shop, paper shop and supermarket - although all are observing very strict rules and reduced opening hours to allow for social-distancing and to protect workers and customers alike.Our son has moved back home from London for the next period of time and is working from home. Our daughter is in lockdown in Oslo, also working from home. We keep in touch with her through social media.We are keeping very busy. Our son is vegan, so I'm spending a lot of time in the kitchen, trying new recipes, and we keep in touch with friends and family through various means of social media. Last night, using Zoom, we had a quiz night with 8 other couples all over the north-east of Scotland! We are lucky to have a garden, and we are just finishing a revamp of our rather spacious greenhouse and (as long as we can get seeds) plan on having a planting session very soon. We are newbies at that so don't watch this space too soon for loads of fruit and veg images!!!Take care everyone. Stay safe and stay sane.