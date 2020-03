Fiona goes to Polhollick

Sounds like the title of a children's book! Fiona came with us on a walk yesterday. She just loved this bridge crossing!



It's nice to spend time together - one of the benefits of this crazy time. However, I sense our son getting frustrated as the weekend comes round and he can't see his friends or go out and about as he'd like.



I know we are lucky though, things could always be worse.