Zaz, Alex, Alexander by jamibann
Photo 2354

Zaz, Alex, Alexander

Zaz to close friends and family (and because his big sister couldn't say his name properly). Alex to all his friends. Alexander his birth name, and the one I use when I'm annoyed at him!

So glad he came home before lockdown. We're getting some quality time together. Lemonade from lemons!
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

ace
Sally Ings ace
What a lovely photo. He looks so relaxed
April 11th, 2020  
Wylie ace
lovely shot, does he have to stay there for 14 days now?
April 11th, 2020  
