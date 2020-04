Peace and Tranquility

Yesterday was just the nicest of days. Blue skies and 17 degrees of warmth and not a breath of wind. We took advantage of it and went for our first cycle of the year. This is one of my favourite views; over the river Dee to Morven in the background, with a couple of remaining patches of snow. Of course there are usually fisherman on this part of the river, but yesterday it was deserted. I rested a while at this spot, just simply enjoying the peace and tranquility.