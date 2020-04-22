The Night Sky

Well, this is a new kind of post for me, and not one I'm satisfied with, but it was great fun in the making! I have established that I am absolutely hopeless at night sky photography!!!



Our son wanted to climb the hill behind our house last night to see if we could see some of the meteor shower and satellites that were seemingly going to be whizzing over our night sky. So, we donned our warm clothes and head torches, and headed up Craigendarroch. It was a lovely couple of hours up there, and we saw shooting stars, and various satellites, but my photography was seriously challenged by the darkness (!) and my lack of skill. This was the best I could do - the last of the sun going down behind Lochnagar, and Venus shining bright as it has been for most of this month. A reminder of a fun evening, but also a reminder of how far I still have to travel, photographically speaking!