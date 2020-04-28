Previous
Camino de Santiago? by jamibann
Photo 2371

Camino de Santiago?

No, just my son checking the route by an old sign post when we were out walking on Saturday. I liked the silhouette!
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Issi Bannerman

