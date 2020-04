Ever feel you're being watched?!

Another shot from Saturday's walk ... there were lots of red deer on the hill. The stags are not at their most handsome at the moment. They are either waiting for their antlers to fall, or just showing the stumps of the new ones. Their antlers are cast every year and grow back over a period of months. Quite an incredible feat of nature. The older deer tend to cast their antlers first. Here you see a mixture of the two on the brow of the hill, looking down on us.