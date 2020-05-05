Greenhouse in full swing!

Well, it looks as if we know what we are doing, but we haven't a clue! Thank goodness for books and google. Our now spotless greenhouse is looking good and full of veggies and herbs. We are intrigued to find out what will survive our not so green fingers! Inside we have : coriander, parsley and basil, carrots, parsnips, leeks, onions, kale, cauliflower, tomatoes, peppers, pak choi, beetroot and salad leaves - oh and the vine, or course. Some will be planted out eventually, others not. It's fun watching it all happen. Yesterday's discovery was that a slug had eaten the base of one pak choi - so it was hunted down and removed. Precautions now in place for further slug attacks!