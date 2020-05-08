Previous
This week's Osprey shot by jamibann
Photo 2381

This week's Osprey shot

This is my current highlight of my week. I go and see dad weekly and drop him some home made soup. We chat over the garden well. I don't go in, although every week he says 'Are you not coming in?', and every week I have to say 'No dad, not until Boris and Nicola say I can'. It's difficult for old folks. However, on the way home I stop at the nest to see what's going on. I feel bad stopping, as in theory I shouldn't, (even though it's on a remote roadside). I literally was there for 5 minutes this week, snapped 24 shots - Mrs (or Mr) Osprey was good enough to do a fly over for me - and came home. This was my favourite shot. I hope to keep on being able to give weekly updates, and maybe one day there will be little ones, or both birds at the nest.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Sally Ings ace
So wonderful that you are able to document this and share it with us. Yes it is tough for the oldies to deal with the separation. My folks (who are both in their mid 80s) live an hour and a half away. I haven't been able to see them since mid March.
May 8th, 2020  
julia ace
Look forward to see your diary shot each week.. So hard for the older folk who are alone.. he would love to make you a cuppa and have a natter..
May 8th, 2020  
