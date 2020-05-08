This week's Osprey shot

This is my current highlight of my week. I go and see dad weekly and drop him some home made soup. We chat over the garden well. I don't go in, although every week he says 'Are you not coming in?', and every week I have to say 'No dad, not until Boris and Nicola say I can'. It's difficult for old folks. However, on the way home I stop at the nest to see what's going on. I feel bad stopping, as in theory I shouldn't, (even though it's on a remote roadside). I literally was there for 5 minutes this week, snapped 24 shots - Mrs (or Mr) Osprey was good enough to do a fly over for me - and came home. This was my favourite shot. I hope to keep on being able to give weekly updates, and maybe one day there will be little ones, or both birds at the nest.