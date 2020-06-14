Another Naughty Day

So, yesterday was my 60th birthday. Hubby had organised a small 'do' for me with family and friends, but of course it had to be cancelled. However, my day was still very, very special. We walked up Beinn Avon - a munro I've been wanting to climb for a long time. We tramped out the 34 km, and then had a (well deserved) fish and chip supper when we got home (pre-ordered online and collected by Alexander). We then had a video call with my daughter in Oslo and the kids showed me a special video they'd made with extracts from all the friends who'd have been at the party. It was brilliant. I'll be watching that over and over, I think. In addition to all that, the weather on the hills was spectacular - this was taken at the top of Beinn Avon - there are some magnificent tors all around the vast summit. I won't forget my 60th - sometimes it's the simple pleasures that make you the happiest.



I hasten to add that social distancing was absolutely observed. We never saw a soul during a 9-hour day on the hill.

