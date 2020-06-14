Previous
Next
Another Naughty Day by jamibann
Photo 2418

Another Naughty Day

So, yesterday was my 60th birthday. Hubby had organised a small 'do' for me with family and friends, but of course it had to be cancelled. However, my day was still very, very special. We walked up Beinn Avon - a munro I've been wanting to climb for a long time. We tramped out the 34 km, and then had a (well deserved) fish and chip supper when we got home (pre-ordered online and collected by Alexander). We then had a video call with my daughter in Oslo and the kids showed me a special video they'd made with extracts from all the friends who'd have been at the party. It was brilliant. I'll be watching that over and over, I think. In addition to all that, the weather on the hills was spectacular - this was taken at the top of Beinn Avon - there are some magnificent tors all around the vast summit. I won't forget my 60th - sometimes it's the simple pleasures that make you the happiest.

I hasten to add that social distancing was absolutely observed. We never saw a soul during a 9-hour day on the hill.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
662% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise