Osprey Nest Report

I've had a couple of drop-ins at the Osprey nest over the past 10 days. There's been a change. I don't know if it's good or bad, but I suspect the latter. On Monday I stayed in my spot for an hour and never saw any action at all. I couldn't see a bird on the nest, which I usually do see, as a minimum. Then I dropped in by briefly yesterday and spotted both Ospreys at the other side of the water, a long way off, but absolutely no action at the nest. What does this mean? I worry that it means that the eggs have not been successful. Or could it mean that the chicks have hatched and that both parents are out looking for fish to feed them? I don't know, but I will continue to drop in by weekly in the hope of seeing chicks. I think the female is on the left hand side of this image and the male on the right. Empty nest top right. Fingers crossed for a happier report next week.