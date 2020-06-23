Previous
Glenshee Parish Church by jamibann
Glenshee Parish Church

This is the little church at the bottom of the hill we walked on Saturday. A darling little church, dating from 1822, and set within its own graveyard.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Monique
What a beautiful scene...
June 23rd, 2020  
Margo
Beautiful position Is it still used?
June 23rd, 2020  
Casablanca
Such an appealing photo in so many ways. I love it when the sky seems to point downwards in stripes towards a hilltop and oh, what a hilltop that one is! Beautiful. And the church too. Just perfect.
June 23rd, 2020  
