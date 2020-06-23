Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2427
Glenshee Parish Church
This is the little church at the bottom of the hill we walked on Saturday. A darling little church, dating from 1822, and set within its own graveyard.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2599
photos
175
followers
102
following
664% complete
2420
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
20th June 2020 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Monique
ace
What a beautiful scene...
June 23rd, 2020
Margo
ace
Beautiful position Is it still used?
June 23rd, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Such an appealing photo in so many ways. I love it when the sky seems to point downwards in stripes towards a hilltop and oh, what a hilltop that one is! Beautiful. And the church too. Just perfect.
June 23rd, 2020
