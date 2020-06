We got mail!

Our friend's daughter and her fiancé wanted to get married in 2020, but couldn't get a date that worked for everyone, so they agreed to wait until 2021. What a good decision that turned out to be, as so many planned weddings this year have had to be cancelled or postponed. We were delighted to receive our 'save the date' for a May wedding next year, at Myres Castle in Auchtermuchty - now isn't that just a great Scottish place name?!