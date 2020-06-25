Coriander gone rogue!

We've already had lots of success in our garden this year which we're really happy about, as it's our first year of growing vegetables and herbs.



The Pak Choi was a great success, and we've already eaten some good kale, beetroot, basil, parsley, salad leaves and rhubarb. Carrots, potatoes, parsnips, cauliflower, tomatoes, aubergine, onions, leeks and peppers are all growing away and still to be tested.



However, our coriander was a big fail. It bolted and went to seed. So, now I'm letting it flower and waiting to see if I can harvest any seeds.