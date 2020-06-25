Previous
Coriander gone rogue! by jamibann
Photo 2429

Coriander gone rogue!

We've already had lots of success in our garden this year which we're really happy about, as it's our first year of growing vegetables and herbs.

The Pak Choi was a great success, and we've already eaten some good kale, beetroot, basil, parsley, salad leaves and rhubarb. Carrots, potatoes, parsnips, cauliflower, tomatoes, aubergine, onions, leeks and peppers are all growing away and still to be tested.

However, our coriander was a big fail. It bolted and went to seed. So, now I'm letting it flower and waiting to see if I can harvest any seeds.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Monique ace
Ahh, got koriander in my garden as well, wonder if it’ll flower, like yours. Seeds would be interesting 👍waiting for your next shots 😉
June 25th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
I love leeks...and beetroot...oh, and parsnip, tomatoes, peppers, carrots, potatoes, basil, rhubarb...not a big fan of aubergine though.
Great DOF by the way ;)
June 25th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Lovely capture...do hope it does better next season,..so great to grow so many yummy vegies,
June 25th, 2020  
