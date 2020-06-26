Previous
Pheasant chick
Pheasant chick

We had the most beautiful and warmest day of the year yesterday, so a friend and I went walking whilst hubby was fishing. We had a fabulous walk. Hubby's day wasn't too good as it was just far too nice a day for fishing. He called it quits at lunchtime, but went back at 9pm for a bit of sea-trout fishing on the river. I'm glad to report that he caught one fish, so his patience was rewarded. Lots of it is required for that sport!

Bella and I enjoyed our walk and chat. 23 km up our local hill, Morven, and a sighting of these tiny little pheasant chicks on the road home. What a delight. Mum pheasant was watching from a safe distance.

Today's task is putting up a fence in the back garden - not an easy task for us newbies, but we'll give it our all!
26th June 2020

Aww super cute and a beautiful shot; good luck with your fence 💪
June 26th, 2020  
So sweet!!
June 26th, 2020  
what a lovely find!
June 26th, 2020  
