Roe Deer

This fellow was so intent upon grazing that he didn't see us coming up from behind, allowing me to get a reasonable shot of him surrounded by his lush breakfast grass. Taken on Thursday on our way to Morven.



I'm happy to report that the fence was successfully finished yesterday. Not easy, but I think we did a reasonable job of it, given that we're both learning about such things. Another lockdown project comes to a fruitful end. :-)