Loch Kinord

Our son's girlfriend has, in Covid-19 speak, 'come to join our extended household' for a while. We're observing fairly strict social distancing and keeping her pretty much at home, or out walking! Yesterday it was a bit rainy so we went for a nice low level walk around Loch Kinord, very close to home. Hubby couldn't resist bringing a wee fishing rod with him to see if there were fish in the loch. With very few casts he discovered that there were perch and pike. The 'kids' went for a swim in the loch. Needless to say, they were alone out there, and both said they enjoyed it! Better them than me.



That rogue fencing post has been fixed now and I'm happy to say that there are no disasters to report. :-)