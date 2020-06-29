Previous
Next
Loch Kinord by jamibann
Photo 2433

Loch Kinord

Our son's girlfriend has, in Covid-19 speak, 'come to join our extended household' for a while. We're observing fairly strict social distancing and keeping her pretty much at home, or out walking! Yesterday it was a bit rainy so we went for a nice low level walk around Loch Kinord, very close to home. Hubby couldn't resist bringing a wee fishing rod with him to see if there were fish in the loch. With very few casts he discovered that there were perch and pike. The 'kids' went for a swim in the loch. Needless to say, they were alone out there, and both said they enjoyed it! Better them than me.

That rogue fencing post has been fixed now and I'm happy to say that there are no disasters to report. :-)
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
666% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Nice to have a addition to your bubble... and those youngun's can't help themselves with doing the sneaky 'rabbit ears' to the unaware..
June 29th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@julzmaioro It is nice - and they both made dinner last night, which was a rare covid-19 treat for me! I can't wait to be able to spontaneously go out for a coffee, lunch or dinner. Sadly, I think it will be a long time before that happens without pre-planning and/or booking in advance. I'm also desperate for travel restrictions to be lifted so that our daughter can come and see us, or we can go over to Norway to see her. Patience, I know, but we all run out of that on occasion!
June 29th, 2020  
julia ace
@jamibann Yes I feel for all in the UK. We are very lucky to be out and free to go were we like but still feel a little cautious about going out too much .. You are lucky at least you are able to go for your 'rambles'..
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise