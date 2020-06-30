Previous
Young Love by jamibann
Young Love

I can't believe they went for a swim in Loch Kinord - it was freezing!

I also can't believe it is already the last day of June ... these past 4 months have gone by in a flash! 2020 will never be forgotten.

Looking forward to July though when shops and cafés will be opening again and when we gradually gain much more freedom. Be gone COVID-19!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
