Photo 2434
Young Love
I can't believe they went for a swim in Loch Kinord - it was freezing!
I also can't believe it is already the last day of June ... these past 4 months have gone by in a flash! 2020 will never be forgotten.
Looking forward to July though when shops and cafés will be opening again and when we gradually gain much more freedom. Be gone COVID-19!
30th June 2020
