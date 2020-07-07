Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2441
Little Jenny Wren ... again.
I used to think these little birds were quite rare around here, but now that I recognise their familiar chirp I can search them out with my zoom lens! They are just so sweet. They don't sit still for long though. You have to be quick!
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
3
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
5th July 2020 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Richard Lewis
ace
You are right. Once you recognise the song you realise how many are about.
July 7th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture! You have to be very quick to catch them!
July 7th, 2020
Keren
So love this birds and glad you can enjoy this bird too.
July 7th, 2020
