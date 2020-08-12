Dad - August 1966

This is not my photo. I was 6 years old when it was taken.



A second cousin recently 'found' me through this 365 website, would you believe. :-) Our grannies were sisters. Anyway, we've been in touch recently and as he knew I liked photography, he sent me a couple of photos by email yesterday. This was one, which I had never seen.



The story goes : Dad was a relatively new policeman in the village of Braemar, and often went out stalking with the head gamekeeper on the Invercauld Estate, who used to tease dad about his knowledge of the hills. This bothered dad, and he decided that the only way he could prove him wrong was to walk the perimeter of his beat. As you do. It took him 7 days to cover the most mountainous police beat in Scotland, and he walked for 100 miles, up and over several munros, camping out at night and seeing practically no-one. The gamekeeper (who was in fact a very good friend) had advised the local press of dad's walk through the mountains, and they were there to 'ambush' him, as dad put it, as he strode in at the end of his 'walk'.



I do remember how worried mum was whilst dad was away tramping the hills, as there were no means of contact in those days.



A big thank you to 2nd cousin Steve for this photo. I love it. It's so 'dad'!

