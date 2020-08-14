Luibeg Cottage

What a wonderful day we had yesterday. It made me so happy. We set off to do 3 Munros. Job done ... so I'm going to milk this one for a few days of posts. :-)



We cycled into Derry Lodge (about 5km from where we'd parked the car) and then set off on foot towards Carn a' Mhaim, our first summit. It was a very misty, warm start, and the good old Scottish midgies were ferocious. No hanging about, we had to get high, and away from the water very quickly. We passed this cottage, which is no longer inhabited. It used to be where the head gamekeeper, Bob Scott, from Mar Lodge Estate lived. Such a remote location. Nothing for miles around. Not sure I'd have liked that much, although back in the day things were sometimes difficult and people were extremely resilient.