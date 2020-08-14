Previous
Luibeg Cottage by jamibann
Luibeg Cottage

What a wonderful day we had yesterday. It made me so happy. We set off to do 3 Munros. Job done ... so I'm going to milk this one for a few days of posts. :-)

We cycled into Derry Lodge (about 5km from where we'd parked the car) and then set off on foot towards Carn a' Mhaim, our first summit. It was a very misty, warm start, and the good old Scottish midgies were ferocious. No hanging about, we had to get high, and away from the water very quickly. We passed this cottage, which is no longer inhabited. It used to be where the head gamekeeper, Bob Scott, from Mar Lodge Estate lived. Such a remote location. Nothing for miles around. Not sure I'd have liked that much, although back in the day things were sometimes difficult and people were extremely resilient.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Very lonesome out there, although perfect if you are a gamekeeper on an estate, I should think. Nice low lying clouds
August 15th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I'm always amazed at the name...Munro's.. that's our name coming from Scotland so long ago! I'm sad that the cottage is no longer inhabited.. so many people nowadays love this sort of atmosphere!
August 15th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
@maggiemae Yes, it must be funny for you to have all those Scottish mountains named after you!!! Do you know if you are related in any way to Sir Hugh Munro who charted these mountains in the late 1800s?
August 15th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
mysterious misty capture :)
August 15th, 2020  
