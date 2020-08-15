Previous
Carn A' Mhaim

As we ascended Carn A' Mhaim, we came through the mist (and the midgies) and into a glorious day - exactly as the Mountain Forecast said it would be. This is taken at the far ridge of Carn A' Mhaim, looking over towards Ben Macdhui, our next summit.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne
Terrific. You guys must be so fit! Fav
August 15th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
Stunning :) fav
August 15th, 2020  
