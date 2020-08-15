Sign up
Carn A' Mhaim
As we ascended Carn A' Mhaim, we came through the mist (and the midgies) and into a glorious day - exactly as the Mountain Forecast said it would be. This is taken at the far ridge of Carn A' Mhaim, looking over towards Ben Macdhui, our next summit.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2653
photos
178
followers
100
following
679% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th August 2020 11:35am
Dianne
Terrific. You guys must be so fit! Fav
August 15th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
Stunning :) fav
August 15th, 2020
