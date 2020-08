The Lairig Ghru from Carn A' Mhaim

This is the view from yesterday's photo's high point on Carn A' Mhaim. If you look closely you can see the Carrour Bothy nestled into the hillside and the sandy path that climbs up steeply to access the hills on either side - Devil's Point (left) and Cairn Toul (right). The valley you can see forms part of the Lairig Ghru, a 25 mile walk between the villages of Braemar and Aviemore - a 60 mile drive by car.