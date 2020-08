Loch Etchachan

This was taken as we descended from the summit of Ben MacDui on Friday. We went a little adrift here. I think we were entranced by the beauty of this loch and descended right down to it ... too far down! When we realised that we couldn't access Derry Cairngorm from the loch, we had to about tail and hike back up to find the route across. It was that or a spot of rock climbing and we decided that was NOT an option! After a 45 minute uphill slog, we were back on track. That'll teach us!